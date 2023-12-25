Vijay Deverakonda watches Moulin Rouge while shooting for Family Star in New York

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is in New York for Christmas. He’s in the US, shooting for Family Star with director Parasuram Petla and co-star Mrunal Thakur. Whenever he gets time off shooting, Vijay has been hitting the streets of NY for a coffee and dinner or indulging fans with selfies. The latest is that the actor watched a Broadway musical - Moulin Rouge. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda interacts with fans while shooting for Family Star in New York; teaser screened at Times Square) Vijay Deverakonda shared a glimpse of him watching the musical(Instagram)

Winter evenings

Sharing pictures from his latest outing, Vijay wrote on his Instagram, “Winter evenings. Watching plays. Moulin rouge was a spectacle!” He shared pictures from inside the theatre and outside it, when he posed with the sign. He also shared a glimpse of the red-themed stage from inside the theatre. He cut a handsome figure, dressed in a white outfit with massive lapels and a classic tan oversized coat. The actor sported short hair, moustache and stubble in the pictures - his look from the next film.

New York diaries

Vijay has been in New York for the last few days, shooting for his upcoming film. He organised a meeting with fans and turned up dressed in dark winter clothing to indulge them with selfies. Some fans even bumped into him when he was shooting outdoors for the film. What’s more, the teaser of Family Star was also screened at Times Square. Parasuram looked pumped to see locals and tourists stopping to watch his work. The film was supposed to hit screens for Sankranthi but shooting was delayed due to an issue with shooting visas in the US. After coming back to India, the team will have another schedule to wrap up before it goes into post-production.

Upcoming work

Family Star is Vijay’s second film with Parasuram after the highly successful Geetha Govindam. He will also soon shoot for a period actioner with director Gowtam Tinnanuri. Rashmika Mandanna is rumoured to be his co-star in the project.

