Vijay Deverakonda interacts with fans while shooting for Family Star in New York; teaser screened at Times Square

Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram stories and Threads a few days ago to share that he was in New York. Since then, pictures and videos of the actor interacting with fans have made their way online. Vijay is in the US to shoot for Family Star, his upcoming film with director Parasuram Petla and Mrunal Thakur. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star out of the Sankranthi race; film to hit screens later in 2024) Vijay Deverakonda is shooting for his next in NY(Threads)

Interaction with fans

When he found some time away from shooting, Vijay organised a meet for his fans in the city. Dressed in dark winter clothing, he can be seen all smiles as he poses for clicks and chats away with the fans who turned up to meet him. Some even bumped into him while he was shooting outdoors and he obliged them with selfies between shots.

Teaser screened at Times Square

The teaser of Family Star was screened at one of the billboards on Times Square. In a video that found its way online, Parasuram can be seen looking happy as he looks at his work being shown at the iconic location. Some of the tourists can also be seen stopping to watch the screening of the teaser, along with the film’s team.

Shooting delayed

Family Star was supposed to hit screens for Sankranthi in January. However, release has been pushed due to delay in production, with a new release date yet to be announced. Producer Dil Raju opened up on the delay at a press meet and said, “We had some issues with the visas for the US. The issue is resolved and we will shoot there till December 19. After coming back to India, we will have a 15 day schedule to wrap it up. The film might be released for summer if all goes well.”

Upcoming films

After the lukewarm response for World Famous Lover and Liger, Vijay turned things around with his latest release Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film got decent reviews and did good business at the box office. He is currently shooting for Family Star, in which he plays a middle class man from Andhra. He also resumed shooting for an untitled film with director Gowtam Tinnanuri. Rashmika Mandanna is rumoured to have replaced Sreeleela in this project, an official announcement is yet to be made.

