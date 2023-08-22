Shut up and watch: Vijay Deverakonda defends Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with the promotions of romantic drama Kushi. Directed by Siva Nirvana, the film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead. It will release on September 1. Recently, a journalist asked Vijay about Chiranjeevi in a negative way during an event for Kushi and the actor gave him a strong reply. (Also read: Jailer box office collection: Rajinikanth film becomes second fastest Tamil movie to gross ₹550 crore worldwide) Vijay Deverakonda has spoken about his seniors.

Vijay Devarakonda said that superstars Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi are beyond hits and flops. "Rajinikanth sir gave 5-6 back to back flops. But he came back again with a blockbuster like Jailer. Then we should shut up and watch,' said Vijay.

Talking about Chiranjeevi, he said, “Chiranjeevi may have 6-7 flops back to back. But if the right director gets his energy, he will come back with a sensation like he did this Sankranti. Chiru sir changed the industry. When he came, the action, dance and performance there changed completely. He inspired many people to enter the industry.”

Vijay Deverakonda said that actors should not be judged on the basis of hits and flops. He said that they should be respected for inspiring many people to enter the industry so that everyone can enjoy their films. He said that he feels it is disrespectful to make comments on senior actors.

Vijay Deverakonda's fans are eagerly waiting for Kushi. The trailer took the audiences into the heartwarming world of Aaradhya and Viplav who create a relatable but adorable world of romance and take us along in their journey of love. And like life itself, the journey has its ups and downs, struggles as well as its bittersweet moments.

The trailer was launched at an event held in Hyderabad in the presence of the film cast, crew, and media from across the country.The event was not attended by Samantha as she is on a brief break from acting to take care of her health as she is dealing with Myositis, an auto-immune condition.

