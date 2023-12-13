Vijay Deverakonda takes action against those spreading misinformation; Hyderabad police apprehend individual, file FIR

The Hyderabad police’s Cyber Crime department has apprehended an individual from Anantapur for spreading misinformation and insulting actor Vijay Deverakonda. The police took strict action against him days after he posted the video. They also ensured that he deleted the offensive video from his channel. (Also Read: Mansoor Ali Khan slammed by Madras High Court: ‘Trisha should’ve moved court for defamation’) Vijay Deverakonda took action against a YouTuber spreading lies(Instagram)

What transpired

Venkata Kiran from Anantapur shared rumours about Vijay and one of the female actors he’s acting with, on his YouTube channel CinePolis. With the obscene news spreading like wildfire, Vijay’s team filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Department. “A few days ago this individual spread vulgar news related to Vijay and another actress. The police promptly responded after their attention was brought to the disrespectful news. They located the person involved and let go of him post counselling and deletion of videos,” a member of Vijay’s team tells HT.

Case registered

Vijay’s team also informed HT that an FIR was filed under case number 2590/2023 in Hyderabad and the individual was arrested and brought to the city within hours of filing the complaint. “Preventive measures are being taken to avoid such incidents in the future. Vijay is used to rumour-mongering but sometimes, people cross a line. He wants to set an example, especially when a third party’s name is also dragged in unfairly because it’s not okay,” adds his team.

Upcoming projects

Vijay is currently busy shooting for his upcoming projects. He was last seen in Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the film received good response from fans and critics alike. He is currently shooting for Family Star with director Parasuram Petla and actor Mrunal Thakur. The film will hit screens sometime next year as filming is yet to be wrapped up. He is also shooting for an untitled project with director Gowtam Tinnanuri. Rashmika Mandanna is rumoured to have replaced Sreeleela in this project.

