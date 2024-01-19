Rashmika Mandanna reveals she cried after slapping Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: ‘I loved it’

Rashmika Mandanna opened up about one of the intense scenes in her latest hit, Animal, where she slapped her onscreen husband, played by Ranbir Kapoor. Talking about it, the actor told Pinkvilla that she ended up crying and screaming after the scene was over. She also recalled what director Sandeep Reddy Vanga told her before the scene, which helped her. Also read: Konkona Sen Sharma explains why she didn't watch Animal Rashmika Mandanna on slap scene in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

Rashmika on slapping Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Rashmika Mandanna said, "The whole sequence was one take because there was a lot of moving. It wasn’t predictable. I didn’t know what I was going to do. Sandeep told me just to feel how a person in this situation would feel. I remember only this. I don’t remember anything between the action and the cut. I just can’t process it. My brain was just going blank."

In the scene, Rashmika's character Gitanjali slaps her husband Rannvijay after he reveals that he slept with Zoya, played by Triptii Dimri. He tells her that he had to do it to find out about Zoya's intentions. Gitanjali slaps him, and they end up having a fight.

How Rashmika cared for Ranbir

Rashmika added how she comforted Ranbir Kapoor after the dramatic scene, “After the sequence, I was crying for real. I have slapped him, I am screaming, the chaos is happening, and I go to Ranbir, and I am like, ‘Was that okay? Are you okay?' We finished that sequence in half a day. I loved it, and at that moment, I realised that this is the high of being an actor. People don’t write sequences like this every time. I am so glad that I did this movie and this sequence. I was surprised with myself.”

Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal was released on December 1. It earned over ₹900 crore worldwide and became one of the highest grossers of last year. It also starred Anil Kapoor as Ranbir's father. Bobby Deol played the antagonist, a muted gangster in the film.

The crime drama film showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Rannvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh (played by Anil Kapoor). The film has been labelled as misogynistic and brutally violent by a section of viewers and critics.

