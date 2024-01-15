Konkona Sen Sharma explains why she didn't watch Animal: ‘That’s not what I stand for…'

Konkona Sen Sharma has spoken about why she didn't feel like watching Animal while being aware of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's previous films. She is being hailed for putting her thoughts across in the most polite manner when expressing her disagreement with depiction of violence or sex in films without a reason. She said during ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash Clips that she doesn't mind watching violence or sex on screen if it's justified. Also read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga thinks out of the box, reminds me of what Ram Gopal Varma used to be: Vivek Oberoi Konkona Sen Sharma's web series Killer Soup is out now. (AFP)

What Konkona said about Animal

On the topic of Animal being called out for toxic masculinity, Konkona said during the podcast, “I personally don't have problem with depicting violence on screen as long as there is very good reason for it. For example, even sex, I don't have a problem with viewing sex but I don't want to be there just for the sake of it. I don't want to see violence just for the sake of it. There has to be a reason why it's there in the film, because it connects to the character, it connects to the plot or whatever, it has to justify itself. That is one thing. Why is it there? What is the intent of the director?”

"But from what I understand, I may be mistaken, I have not watched Animal because I don't feel it's my kind of film. I haven't really been drawn to it even from the reviews an things. Also, I am aware of his previous work and he stands by that work, the director, where stalking has been glorified, certain violence has been made acceptable in relationships, and that's not what I stand for. If it's done very well, I don't mind watching it. But that's not what I have heard. And I don't think I am the target audience anyway. There are millions of people who are watching it, so it's doing very well, they don't need me," she added.

Reactions to Konkona's statement on Animal

A clip of Konkona's statement was shared on Reddit and fans hailed her for her choice of words. “So graceful, elegant and poised! Queen Konkona!” said a Reddit user. Another wrote, “You can be polite, sensible and still give a bang on response like her! Learn from Konkona, people.” One more said, “Ugh she's everything, perfect points made while also stating her ethical stand on it.” A person also said, “My respect for her went through the roof, well said!!”

A comment on Reddit read: “Saw this somewhere and it’s very apt. If a person cites Animal as their go-to or favorite - it’s a clear walking red flag. Avoid such people and do your own thing.” While a person called Konkona “mature and sensible,” another commented, “Agree with every word of hers. So glad, finally an actor says what it is like, it isn't about the violence, it isn't about portraying the character it is the endorsement and the target audience that are deeply problematic.”

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. It has collected ₹915 crore gross at the worldwide box office so far.

Konkona recently saw the release of her crime series Killer Soup, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar and Kani Kusruti. She plays a budding cook, Swathi Shetty, who wishes for the entire world to enjoy her soup. One mishap kicks off a chain reaction of accidents and frantic cover-ups that find her and her partner in hot water.

