Rashmika, Vijay busy with career, not planning to get engaged: Source

Several rumours around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna going public with their rumoured romance have been swirling around, with some even claiming that they are getting engaged next month. However, we have exclusively learnt that there is no truth in all these claims. It is believed that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been in a relationship for quite some time

A report by News18 Telugu stated that the rumoured couple is planning to make the big announcement about them getting engaged in February soon, which sent their fans as well as the industry insiders in a frenzy.

“Well, there is no truth in all such claims. They are not at all planning to go public with their romance, or planning to take their relationship to the next level by exchanging rings,” says a source.

The insider adds, “They are very private people. They have not gone public with their romance till now, leaving behind some hints making people wonder about their bond. The claim about them going for a big revelation and then getting engagement is fake because that is so unlike their personalities”.

Here, the source goes on to reveal another reason why they are not thinking about getting engaged. “They are living together, are happy and content with how their relationship is going, and don’t feel the need to get engaged at the moment. Also, they are focused on their work at the moment, so they are planning to get engaged anytime soon,” says the source.

They have been said to be in a relationship for quite some time, but they have never gone public with their romance. Recently, Mandanna celebrated Diwali at Deverakonda's house in Hyderabad. The couple is often seen going on vacations together. During one of her airport sightings, Mandanna was seen wearing the same hoodie once Deverakonda wore. They both have worked together in two Telugu films - Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Meanwhile, we also reached out to Mandanna and Deverakonda’s representative to confirm the news, and didn’t get a concrete revert till the time of going to press.