Vijay Deverakonda’s film with Gowtam Tinnanuri has not been shelved, reveals actor’s team

Recently there were rumours about Vijay Deverakonda’s line-up of films. The actor last seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger has maintained a low profile since the film’s lukewarm response at the box office. Speculation was rife that his next film with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri has been shelved, but the actor’s team claimed otherwise. (Also Read: Rashmika, Vijay busy with career, not planning to get engaged: Source) Vijay Deverakonda will commence shooting for the film again in March

‘It’s not true’

Telugu 360 reported on X that the film had been shelved since it was announced in January last year and there haven’t been many updates since it went on-floors in June the same year. They wrote, “Vijay Deverakonda and Gowtam Tinnanuri film which got delayed is shelved as per our sources. The big-budget actioner might not see light due to budget constraints!”

Vijay’s team immediately clarified with one team member writing, “Not true… !! Shoot will resume very soon. #VD12,” and another commenting, “Not true. The shoot will restart as soon as #FamilyStar shoot is done. The schedule is being planned from first week of March 2024.”

About #VD12

The yet-to-be-titled film is Gowtam’s next film after the Telugu and Hindi versions of sports drama Jersey. #VD12 was supposed to star Vijay and Sreeleela in lead roles, but the latter is rumoured to have left the project. Buzz is that Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna will be roped in but the makers are yet to make an official announcement. The period drama will see Vijay as a spy, with the few posters the makers released generating an interest around the film. Shooting will pick up again in March once Vijay finishes his current commitments.

Upcoming work

Vijay was supposed to star in another film directed by Puri, titled JGM but the project has been put on hold post-Liger. Puri is also working with Ram Pothineni for the sequel of iSmart Shankar titled Double iSmart. Vijay is shooting for Family Star with director Parasuram Petla and Mrunal Thakur. The film was supposed to be released for Sankranthi but was postponed due to shooting schedules being postponed. The film will now hit screens in the summer.

