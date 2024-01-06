Not Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun was supposed to play Arjun Reddy, reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been making waves since he debuted with the Telugu film Arjun Reddy in 2017 and remade it into Hindi 2019 as Kabir Singh. While Vijay Deverakonda skyrocketed to fame with the former, despite the film receiving flak for its misogynistic tone, turns out he wasn’t the first choice for the film. Sandeep revealed in a recent interview with India Today that the film was supposed to star Allu Arjun instead. (Also Read: Javed Akhtar calls the success of Animal ‘dangerous’) Allu Arjun could've played Vijay Deverakonda's role in Arjun Reddy had he said yes(Instagram)

How Arjun Reddy happened

Sandeep revealed that he narrated a story to Allu in 2011, but the film never took off. Post that, he wanted to approach him for Arjun Reddy, but he never got the opportunity. “I couldn’t get to him and meet him again. The script went to multiple producers and actors after that. Finally, I decided to produce it myself. A friend introduced me to Vijay, and we started shooting a couple of weeks later. So yes, I wanted Allu Arjun in my debut film," said Sandeep.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

A second chance

Sandeep grew to fame with Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and the 2023 film Animal. Last year, the director announced that he would collaborate with Allu for a project. “I have been waiting to work with him, and now I am excited we will be working together soon,” he said in the interview, adding, “See, the important thing is mutual interest in working together because having an understanding and having an interest in working with each other should be more. It happens when the time is right.”

Upcoming work

Sandeep has a cop drama called Spirit lined up with Prabhas and has also announced the sequel of Animal, called Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor. Shooting for Spirit is yet to commence. Allu is currently shooting for the sequel of Pushpa with Sukumar, titled Pushpa: The Rule. The film will hit screens later this year. Sandeep has stated in press meets that the story for his film with Allu is yet to be finalised.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.