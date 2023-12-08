Allu Arjun reviews Animal, lauds ‘Ranbir Kapoor Ji’ for elevating performances in Indian cinema

Allu Arjun shared his review of Animal on X, congratulating the team of the film for pulling off a ‘mind blowing’ film. The Pushpa actor was all praises for the lead actors, apart from Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri. He also penned a few lines for director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whom he will collaborate with soon. (Also Read: Animal worldwide box office day 7: Ranbir Kapoor film makes ₹563 crore in first week, will soon beat Sanju) Allu Arjun was all praise for team Animal(Instagram)

‘I am at a loss for words’

Stating that Ranbir created nothing short of magic on the silver screen, Allu wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very Inspiring . I am truly in loss (sic) of words to explain the magic you’ve created . My deep Respects (sic) to the highest level.” He was also in awe of his Pushpa co-star, Rashmika, writing, “Rashmika. Brilliant & Magnetic! Dear this is your best performance by far & much more to unfold.”

‘May you break more hearts’

While Triptii is seen only in a special appearance, her performance in the film has been lauded by many and it looks like Allu feels no different. Praising her, he wrote, “This young lady Tripti is breaking hearts. May you break more!” He also went on to say Bobby’s presence ‘commands respect,’ writing, “Bobby ji’s impactful performance silences us. Your Terrific presence commands respect,” and adding that Anil was ‘effortless and intense.’ “Your experience speaks volumes sir,” he wrote.

‘Your films will change Indian cinema’

Allu believes that Sandeep’s style of filmmaking is unmatchable and that the film has joined the list of Indian classics. Praising ‘the director, the man,’ he wrote, “Sandeep garu. Just Mind Blowing. You have exceeded all cinematic limitations, The intensity is unmatchable. You made us all proud once again. I can clearly see how your films are going to change the face of Indian cinema now and in the future!”

About Animal

Sandeep’s film Animal has been going great guns at the box office since its release, minting money both in India and abroad. The film has received polarising reviews from critics and audiences alike since its release. Animal tells the story of a violent man who goes on a rampage when a murder attempt is made on his rich and emotionally distant father.

