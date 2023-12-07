close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / I want to do roles crazier than Animal: Nani on Ranbir Kapoor-starrer

I want to do roles crazier than Animal: Nani on Ranbir Kapoor-starrer

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 07, 2023 05:10 PM IST

Nani's latest film Hi Nanna hit screens this Thursday. The actor opens up about how he would like to play roles like Ranbir Kapoor's in Animal.

Natural star Nani’s Hi Nanna released in theatres on December 7. Ahead of the film’s release, Nani provided an update on his upcoming film HIT 3, spoke about Hi Nanna and even opened up about wanting to play edgy roles like Ranbir Kapoor’s in Animal. (Also Read: Hi Nanna review: Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Khanna shine in this emotional tale)

Nani and Ranbir in a still from Animal
Nani and Ranbir in a still from Animal

Confident about the film

To the question, “Hi Nanna, you seem very confident,” Nani says, “That’s the confidence the content of Hi Nanna provided me with. If I watch any film and I like it, I post about it on social media. I did it with Animal recently, I shared my experience as a viewer. I felt equally good when I watched my film as a viewer.”

On pulling off roles like Animal

Given that he loved Animal, would he ever play a role like Ranbir Kapoor’s in the film? “One hundred percent. Would you have ever imagined me in a story like Dasara? Till I do a role like that, you can't. Perhaps I will even play a role with more madness than the one in Animal one day. When such challenging roles and stories come my way, I prefer to do them.”

His upcoming projects

“Everything being conceptualised for the HIT universe comes to me first because I’m the producer, Sailesh is penning the story for HIT 3 right now. We will get it on-floors soon,” he says. When asked if the rumours that he’s working with Balagam director Venu Yeldandi for a film called Yellamma, Nani says, “Right now, it isn’t finalised. However, both producer Dil Raju and Venu have told me they want to work with me. Venu is so talented, I realised that after watching Balagam. I will be very happy if he does narrate a film to me.”

Hi Nanna receives good response

Nani’s Hi Nanna with Mrunal Thakur hit screens and the response for the film has been great on social media. Many have lauded the lead actors’ for their performances in the film that tells the story of a single father and his child.

