Hi Nanna Twitter reviews: Mrunal Thakur is the soul of Nani-starrer, fans want her to do more Telugu films

Hi Nanna Twitter reviews: Mrunal Thakur is the soul of Nani-starrer, fans want her to do more Telugu films

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 07, 2023 12:49 PM IST

Hi Nanna Twitter reviews are in. The film stars Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Kiara Khanna is seen as Nani's daughter in the film.

Hi Nanna was released on December 7, and many have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews. The first reactions to the film, which features Nani as a single parent taking care of his 6-year-old daughter (Kaira Khanna), are positive. Some are calling it a sweet and touching film, while others are praising the performances. Mrunal Thakur is seen opposite Nani in the film that explores how the father-daughter's life changes once Mrunal enters the picture. Also read: Hi Nanna has nothing to do with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, director Shouryuv says

Hi Nanna Twitter reviews praise Nani and Mrunal Thakur's performances.

Twitter reviews Hi Nanna

A tweet read, "It's a blockbuster written all over it, the chemistry between Nani and Mrunal Thakur is literally mind-blowing, super movie. Blockbuster loading (fire emojis)." Another said, "You can’t ignore the dazzling chemistry between Nani and Mrunal."

Praising Mrunal, who made her Telugu film debut with Sita Ramam (2022), a person wrote, “Yet again Mrunal Thakur nailed it. Mrunal Thakur is the SOUL of Hi Nanna. SHE IS JUST STUNNING. Please do more Telugu films.”

Hi Nanna climax called 'emotional'

An X user wrote, "Hi Nanna starts with a good setup and looks fresh in every frame. First half was too good and later the narration was flat but still it’s good. @shouryuv's writing is huge plus. Performances were top notch from Nani, Mrunal, Baby Kiara."

A person tweeted, “Superb film. A perfect film for father-daughter bonding. Climax was too emotional (crying emoji).” One more said, “Beautifully made film and Nani is amazing in the role. Very touching and sweet moments were shown in the Shouryuv film.”

More about Hi Nanna

The romantic drama is written and directed by debutant Shouryuv. It is produced by Vyra Entertainments. The film was announced in January 2023 with the tentative title Nani 30, as it is Nani's 30th film in the lead role, while the official title was revealed in July 2023. Hi Nanna, was initially scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 21, 2023, but was later preponed to December 7.

ott:10
Story Saved
