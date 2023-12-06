Did Animal team take a dig at Swanand Kirkire for criticising the film? Fans think Vanga himself is behind it

Lyricist, writer and actor Swanand Kirkire took to X on December 2 to react to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film remains unstoppable at the box office, even as it drew polarizing reviews where many pointed out the misogyny and hypermasculinity. Now, it seems that the official X page of Animal has reacted to Swanand Kirkire's comment. (Also read: Animal worldwide box office day 5: Ranbir Kapoor film set to enter ₹500 crore club) Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has drawn a lot of mixed reactions on social media.

What Swanand Kirkire said

Swanand Kirkire took to X a few days ago and wrote in a series of posts about his reaction to Animal in Hindi. It read: "But today after watching the movie Animal, I really felt pity for the women of today's generation. Now, a new man has been prepared for you, who is more scary, who does not respect you that much and who aims to subdue you, suppress you and feels proud of himself. When you, the girls of today's generation, were sitting in that cinema hall and applauding Rashmika getting beaten, I in my mind paid homage to every idea of ​​equality. I have come home desperate, dejected and weak!"

In his concluding remarks, he said: "Ranbir's dialogue in which he defines alpha male and says that those men who not able to become alpha, they become poets to get the pleasure of all women and start making promises of breaking the moon and stars. I am a poet! I do poetry to live! Is there a place for me? A film is making a lot of money and the glorious history of Indian cinema is being embarrassed. In my understanding, this film will determine the future of Indian cinema afresh, in a different, terrible and dangerous direction."

Animal page responds to Swanand Kirkire

On Wednesday, the official X account of Animal shared an newspaper report of Kirkire's reaction, and wrote a snarky caption to the post, tagging the National Award winner: "Do not let your knees fall ahead of your toes or cave in towards each other. Keep feet shoulder-width apart to maintain a good base of support for balance. Land softly on the balls of the feet to help absorb the force of the landing. Yes.... now it landed perfectly (flying kiss emoticon) @swanandkirkire"

Fan reactions

Several users in the platform had a mixed reaction to the response. One said, "Alphas don't get triggered this easily." Another added, "Animal is doing blockbuster business, yet Vanga getting triggered over the slightest of criticism after the preaching of "alpha beta gamma". Such a snowflake." A second comment read, "For all the alpha male talk... This is the biggest crybaby behaviour lmao"

About Animal

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra. The film is based on a troubled relationship between Ranbir as Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor, against the backdrop of a violent world of crime and underworld.

