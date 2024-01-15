Did Rashmika Mandanna confirm Vietnam trip with Vijay Deverakonda? See pics

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumoured to be dating for a long time. Amid their engagement rumours, it seems like the rumoured couple took off to explore Vietnam together. Both posted photos from the same country and left fans wondering if they were indeed together. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna on completing 7 years in industry Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share photos from Vietnam.

Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna almost confirmed the speculations when she shared photos of herself from Vietnam. In the photos, she was seen wearing a local hat and visiting different places. Her post read, “Was so obsessed with this hat that it came back home with me.”

While Vijay wasn't seen in any of her photos, fans believe the photos were clicked at a similar market. One user commented, “I think this hat belongs to Vijay Deverakonda.” “Who is the cameraman,” asked another, referring to Vijay. Someone also wrote in the comments, “Where is Vijay?”

Vijay's Viet trip

Earlier in January, Vijay shared a post from Vietnam which had him posing in several photos. In the photos, he was laughing his heart out while enjoying his dinner at what seems to be a street stall. Posting the photos, Vijay wrote, “When you have laughter fits :)”.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda engagement reports

A few days ago, it was believed that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda would be getting engaged soon. As per News18, both the actors' families agreed to their marriage, and the couple will be getting engaged in the second week of February. However, neither of them confirmed the reports.

Vijay and Rashmika are rumoured to reunite on screen for an untitled film with director Gowtam Tinnanuri. Reportedly, Rashmika is rumoured to have replaced Sreeleela in this project. An official announcement is yet to be made. Besides this, Vijay will be next seen in his upcoming film, Family Star, helmed by Parasuram Petla. It also stars Mrunal Thakur. Rashmika, on the other side, is flying high on the success of Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

