"Grateful, anchored, at peace...": Rashmika Mandanna on completing 7 years in industry

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has completed seven years in the film industry.

Marking the special occasion, Rashmika took to Instagram and penned a beautiful note filled with gratitude.

"Sometimes you just pause and think. Damn! How did it all happen. When did it all happen. Why did it all happen. And I am so freaking glad - that it all, happened! Grateful. Anchored. At peace. Happy! This is everything that I've always dreamed of..I'd have not realised it and would've kept running towards something I don't even know what, but being with the right people makes you realise that sometimes you should just pause and realise that - this is it! This is what the lil girl grew up dreaming about," she wrote.

Alongside the note, she dropped her happy picture.

Rashmika's post is flooded with heartfelt comments.

"God bless you always," a social media user commented.

"Proud of you," another one wrote.

Rashmika made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party (2016). The film was directed by Rishab Shetty.

In her final release of 2022, Rashmika appeared in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer, Goodbye, marking her debut in Hindi cinema. She recently acted in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

In the film, she essayed the role of Ranbir's wife. Prior to Animal, she was seen in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Mission Majnu'.

In the coming months, Rashmika will be seen in the pan-India film 'Pushpa 2'. She also has 'Chaava' in her kitty. (ANI)