Vijay Deverakonda shares happy family pics from Makar Sankranti puja, fans expect to see Rashmika Mandanna in next one

Vijay Deverakonda has shared a happy bunch of pictures from the Makar Sankranti puja at his home. He is seen in a yellow dhoti and stole along with his brother in a similar outfit, but in blue. He is seen posing with his parents and brother in one picture, which is accompanied by two candid pictures of the actor from the celebrations. Also read: Did Rashmika Mandanna confirm Vietnam trip with Vijay Deverakonda? See pics Vijay Deverakonda shared a bunch of family pictures on Makar Sankranti.

Sharing the pictures, Vijay simply wrote on Instagram, "Andariki Sankranthi Subhakankshalu (Happy Sankranti to all)," along with a heart emoji.

Vijay recently returned home from a vacation. His fans are confident that he was holidaying with his rumoured girlfriend and actor Rashmika Mandanna in Vietnam.

Fans react to Vijay's post

Reacting to his pictures, a fan wrote, “Next year this will be a family of 5.” Another said, “Next year who want to see #Rashmika in there family.” One more said, “Next year e pic lo crushmika add avvuddiiii.” A comment also read: “I eagerly wait for this day for your family pic update every year and today is not an exception. Next in Diwali.” “Happy Sankranti..very lovely beautiful family!” said another fan.

Vijay and Rashmika

Vijay Deverakonda recently shared pictures of him sitting outside a cafe, which his fans believe are from Vietnam. Around the same time, Rashmika also shared pictures of herself from Vietnam, wearing their traditional bamboo cap. Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating since long but the two continue to remain tight-lipped on the same.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Rashmika also shared her solo pictures in a red lehenga from her celebrations. She wrote along with them, “Wishing my darling loves all the happiness, joy and goodness. Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri.”

Vijay and Rashmika's films

Vijay was last seen opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi. He will next be seen in a film tentatively titled VD12. The film is being directed by Jersey-fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. Rashmika is riding high on the commercial success of Animal. She will next be see in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

