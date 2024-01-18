Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna to star together in Sekhar Kammula’s next

National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula’s next film was launched in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony on Thursday. The yet-to-be-titled multi-starrer will see Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna share the screen. The makers have dubbed the project #DNS (for the director and male leads’ first names) for now. (Also Read: Dhanush celebrates Pongal with his family, see pics) Nagarjuna, Rashmika and Dhanush's film went on-floors on Wednesday(Instagram)

About #DNS

While the makers remain tight-lipped about the project, shooting for the project resumed on Wednesday. Dhanush shot for some crucial scenes on his first day and the makers have a schedule planned for this month. Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas, the film is presented by Sonali Narang.

The pooja ceremony was attended by Dhanush, Sekhar, the producers and a few others. Niketh Bommi has been roped in as the cinematographer for the project. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Upcoming work

Sekhar’s previous films Fidaa and Love Story were massive hits, so expectations are high on this one. Dhanush’s Captain Miller was released in Tamil on January 12 for Sankranthi and will hit screens on January 25 in Telugu. The actor is also getting back to writing and direction with his 50th project, shooting for which is in progress. #D50 will also star Nithya Menen, SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and others in key roles.

Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga was released on January 14 and received a good response. The actor is yet to announce any other projects. Buzz is that he is currently listening to scripts and is yet to finalise them. Rashmika, last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, will soon be seen in Rainbow, The Girlfriend in Telugu and Chaava in Hindi, apart from reprising her role of Srivalli for Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rule.

