Dhanush begins shooting for his debut Telugu film Sir, see pics from pooja

Actor Dhanush on Monday began the shoot for his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi. The filming started with a customary pooja. The Telugu version of the movie has been titled Sir and is directed by Venky Atluri.

In the film, Dhanush will play a professor and this project will mark his debut in the Telugu industry. The launch ceremony was attended by filmmaker Trivikram as the chief guest, who clapped the first shot.

Samyuktha Menon has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie. GV Prakash Kumar has been signed to compose the music for the film. The project is being bankrolled by Sithara Entertainment.

Last seen in the Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush will soon commence work on an upcoming trilingual project with filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. The project, which will go on the floors in a few months, also stars Sai Pallavi.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is looking forward to the release of the Netflix film The Gray Man soon. Directed by the Russo Brothers, The Gray Man marks the international debut of Dhanush. He will be seen in a key role in the film.

On being signed for The Gray Man, Dhanush released a statement which read, “Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix’s The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier). Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years.”

Dhanush also has Tamil films--Maaran and Thiruchitrambalam in the pipeline. In the former, in which he’s teamed up with filmmaker Karthick Naresh, he will be seen playing a journalist.

The actor was seen in the recently released film Atrangi Re by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's. It also featured actors Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

