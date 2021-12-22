Dhanush says Sonam Kapoor was better co-star compared to Sara Ali Khan, she reacts: 'Not offensive at all'

Dhanush, in a recent chat with Karan Johar, was asked who he felt was a better actor to work with, with Sara Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor as his options. The actor, without a second thought, picked Sonam.

The actors had worked together on Dhanush's Bollywood debut film Raanjhanaa. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raanjhanaa released in 2013 and was one of the biggest hits of that year.

Appearing on Koffee Shots With Karan, as part of the promotions for his upcoming movie Atrangi Re, Dhanush was asked to pick between the two actors in the rapid fire round. When Dhanush picked Sonam, Sara replied, “Wow, not offensive at all. I'm losing my hamper, I am losing my...”

Dhanush then explained that Sonam will be special to him because she was his first co-star in Bollywood. “Not taking away the kindness, sweetness, fun (that) Sara (brought) on the sets of Atrangi Re, Sonam because she was very special, she was my first co-star in Hindi films and a guy from the south coming here, and she made me feel very comfortable and very kind to me. I am very grateful for that,” he said.

During the episode, Dhanush also confessed he was ‘worried’ if Sara could play the role of Rinku in Atrangi Re. “To be very honest, I was a little worried. It’s such a big role and a very difficult character to play. I asked Aanand ji, ‘How many films has she done?’ He told me 2 or 3 films, at that point of time. I was like, ‘Can she pull it off?’” he admitted. However, director Aanand L Rai had reassured Dhanush.

Atrangi Re also stars Akshay Kumar. The film is skipping the theatrical release and streaming directly on Disney+ Hotstar.