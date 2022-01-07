Nithiin cuts cake for wife Shalini at her socially-distanced birthday celebrations after she tests Covid positive. Watch

Actor Nithiin’s wife Shalini Kandukuri recently tested positive for the coronavirus and she’s currently under home isolation. On Thursday, Nithiin celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake as she saw the celebrations from her room’s window.

Sharing the video of the low-key birthday celebration on his Twitter page, Nithiin wrote “Love has no barriers”. He also wrote in Telugu that for the first time in his life, he’s wishing something ‘negative’ for his wife. “Covid has barriers. Love has no barriers. Happy birthday my love. Life lo 1st time nuvvu negative kavalani korukuntunnanu (sic).”

In the video, Nithiin is seen cutting a cake for his wife who looks on from her room’s window. He cut a piece and even attempted to feed her. Several fans appreciated Nithiin’s gesture. Most of them described his gesture as ‘cute’ and 'caring'. One fan wrote: “Aww. Such a caring and sweet hubby.” Some also extended wishes to Shalini Kandukuri, writing: “Get well soon sister.”

Last year, Nithiin was seen in Telugu thriller Maestro, a remake of Andhadhun. Nithiin reprised Ayushmann Khurrana’s role as the visually impaired musician who gets caught up in a murder mystery. Nabha Natesh played Radhika Apte's role while Tamannaah Bhatia stepped into the shoes of the character essayed by Tabu.

Initially, it was rumoured that Ramya Krishnan was approached with the offer to play Tabu’s character. However, the talks never materialised and the makers went ahead with the other Baahubali star.

Read More: Telugu actor Nithiin engaged to long time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri, see pics

Last year, Nithiin featured in films such as Check and Rang De, which also starred Keerthy Suresh. The film was premiered on Zee5. Nithiin's filmography also includes movies such as Heart Attack, Chinnadana Nee Kosam, Seetharamula Kalyanam, Aatadista, Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde and Courier Boy Kalyan, among others.

