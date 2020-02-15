Telugu actor Nithiin engaged to long time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri, see pics

regional-movies

Actor Nithiin on Saturday got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. He took to twitter to share the news along with pictures from the event. “Pelli panulu started (Marriage work has begun). Music starts. Need your blessings,” Nithiin tweeted.

According to reports, the couple met almost eight years ago and have been in a relationship for nearly 5 years. The reports further added that the wedding will take place on April 15. It’s tipped to be a destination wedding in Dubai and the couple’s family members and close friends will be in attendance. A grand reception is also being planned in Hyderabad a week after the wedding.

On the career front, Nithiin currently awaits the release of Telugu romantic comedy Bheeshma, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated to hit the screens on February 21.

Nithiin also has Rang De and a yet-untitled film with filmmaker Chandrasekhar Yeleti in the pipeline. He’s currently filming for Rang De, which also stars Keerthy Suresh. Veteran lensman PC Sreeram has been roped in to crank the camera.

Eyeing a hit for quite some time, Nithiin has pinned high hopes on Bheeshma, which has been directed by Venky Kudumula.

Bheeshma marks the return of veteran Kannada actor to Telugu industry after 27 years. Apparently, the director was keen to have Anant play the character, and it took multiple rounds of discussion to convince the actor. According to our source, it is said that Anant Nag plays a bachelor who is into organic farming in Bheeshma, which deals with the issue of food adulteration.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and presented by PDV Prasad, Bheeshma also stars Naresh VK, Kalyani Natarajan, Raghu Babu and Sampath in supporting roles. Mahati Swara Sagar has been roped in as the music composer for this film.

