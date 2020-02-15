e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Regional Movies / Telugu actor Nithiin engaged to long time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri, see pics

Telugu actor Nithiin engaged to long time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri, see pics

Telugu actor Nithiin got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri in a private ceremony in Hyderabad and has shared pics from the ceremony. Check them out here.

regional-movies Updated: Feb 15, 2020 16:40 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Nithiin on Saturday got engaged to girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri in a private ceremony.
Actor Nithiin on Saturday got engaged to girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri in a private ceremony.
         

Actor Nithiin on Saturday got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. He took to twitter to share the news along with pictures from the event. “Pelli panulu started (Marriage work has begun). Music starts. Need your blessings,” Nithiin tweeted.

 

According to reports, the couple met almost eight years ago and have been in a relationship for nearly 5 years. The reports further added that the wedding will take place on April 15. It’s tipped to be a destination wedding in Dubai and the couple’s family members and close friends will be in attendance. A grand reception is also being planned in Hyderabad a week after the wedding.

Hindustantimes

On the career front, Nithiin currently awaits the release of Telugu romantic comedy Bheeshma, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated to hit the screens on February 21.

Hindustantimes

Nithiin also has Rang De and a yet-untitled film with filmmaker Chandrasekhar Yeleti in the pipeline. He’s currently filming for Rang De, which also stars Keerthy Suresh. Veteran lensman PC Sreeram has been roped in to crank the camera.

Eyeing a hit for quite some time, Nithiin has pinned high hopes on Bheeshma, which has been directed by Venky Kudumula.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 finale: Rashami Desai evicted? Actor performs to Ang Laga Le with Sidharth Shukla. Watch

Bheeshma marks the return of veteran Kannada actor to Telugu industry after 27 years. Apparently, the director was keen to have Anant play the character, and it took multiple rounds of discussion to convince the actor. According to our source, it is said that Anant Nag plays a bachelor who is into organic farming in Bheeshma, which deals with the issue of food adulteration.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and presented by PDV Prasad, Bheeshma also stars Naresh VK, Kalyani Natarajan, Raghu Babu and Sampath in supporting roles. Mahati Swara Sagar has been roped in as the music composer for this film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Do it’: Kamal Nath responds to Jyotiraditya Scindia’s threat of agitation
‘Do it’: Kamal Nath responds to Jyotiraditya Scindia’s threat of agitation
Rickshaw puller invites PM to his daughter’s wedding, Modi replies
Rickshaw puller invites PM to his daughter’s wedding, Modi replies
Priorities, tasks on menu during Arvind Kejriwal’s dinner for ministers
Priorities, tasks on menu during Arvind Kejriwal’s dinner for ministers
Jailed for 14 years in murder case, Karnataka man fulfils dream of becoming doctor
Jailed for 14 years in murder case, Karnataka man fulfils dream of becoming doctor
Govt monitoring farm credit given by banks: Nirmala Sitharaman
Govt monitoring farm credit given by banks: Nirmala Sitharaman
PAN card, Aadhar link deadline is closing in: All you need to know
PAN card, Aadhar link deadline is closing in: All you need to know
‘He’s street-smart’: Akhtar names India player who should never be dropped
‘He’s street-smart’: Akhtar names India player who should never be dropped
Impact of domestic cricket surfaces after Pujara stands tall on green pitch
Impact of domestic cricket surfaces after Pujara stands tall on green pitch
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies