Bigg Boss 13 finale: Rashami Desai evicted? Actor performs to Ang Laga Le with Sidharth Shukla. Watch

tv

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 16:11 IST

TV actor Rashami Desai may have been evicted from the show, hot on the heels of Arti Singh’s ouster, if reports are to be believed. Rashami has been one of the strongest contestants and was the top four finalists. Rashami’s eviction leaves Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in the race for the winner’s trophy.

Several Twitter accounts claiming to have inside knowledge about the show and the finale reported that filmmaker Rohit Shetty entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, conducted a task after which Rashami was evicted.

Earlier in the morning, reports suggested that Arti Singh had been eliminated from the race and Paras Chhabra quit the game and took up Salman Khan’s offer of a Rs 10 lakh prize.

Meanwhile, in the latest promo shared by Colors TV, Rashami and Sidharth revisit their journey inside the house with a dance performance that showcases their love-hate relationship. It begins with Sidharth and Rashami performing sensuous moves to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Ang Laga Le from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. They get cosy as the song progresses. As soon as the director shouts “pack up”, Sidharth throws her on the bed and Rashami kicks him on his back.

They showcase the infamous tea fight and Sidharth’s comment ‘aisi ladki’ that he used for her. He says “aisi ladkiyo se mai baat nahi karta (I don’t talk to such girls)” and Rashami retorts by throwing the tea at him. They get back to the sensuous moves as soon as the song is back and the director yells “action”.

As fans await the finale that will air Saturday night at 9pm, HT conducted an online poll for readers to vote for their season favourite contestant. Sidharth emerged the clear winner grabbing 44% of the votes while Asim Riaz was a close second with 35% of the votes.

Shehnaaz got 9% of the votes while Rashami got 8% of the votes. Paras got 3% of the votes and Arti brought up the tail end, with just 1% of voters declaring her their favourite to win.

