MP: Police remove Ken-Betwa project protesters after 14-day stir in Panna

Police and district officials on Sunday detained around 300 protesters in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, ending a 14-day agitation led by local activist Amit Bhatnagar against alleged irregularities in compensation distribution for the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project and other irrigation and power projects in the region. Security personnel remove protesters from the banks of the Barana river, bringing a 15-day agitation against the Ken-Betwa Link and other development projects to an end, in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday. (PTI)

The protesters, led by Bhatnagar, who has been on a fast unto death for 14 days, were allegedly removed forcibly during the early hours of Sunday.

The agitation targeted alleged corruption in the Ken-Betwa Link Project, Majhgawan Dam, Rujh and Naiguwan irrigation projects, and NTPC-related initiatives. As part of the protest, villagers staged symbolic pyre and hanging demonstrations in the Banala river, a tributary of the Ken.

Bhatnagar alleged that compensation was awarded to ineligible individuals through fraudulent gram sabha proceedings, while genuine displaced families were denied their rights. “The corruption worth over ₹400 crore had affected nearly 50,000 people,” he claimed.

Congress leaders had also joined the agitation. However, on Sunday morning, police and district officials cracked down on the Chita Andolan and detained between 250 and 300 protesters.

Bijawar municipal council member Divya Ahirwar, who participated in the protest, said, “This is an attempt to suppress democratic protest. We demand that the administration uphold the law and ensure rights guaranteed under the Constitution.”

She further alleged, “Our leader Amit Bhatnagar, who exposed the ₹400 crore corruption in the Ken-Betwa project, was arrested along with scores of activists. This action is part of a conspiracy involving the chief minister himself.”

Panna district collector Parth Jaiswal, however, said the removal was carried out as a safety measure. “The water level in the river was rising and could have endangered lives. No case has been registered. Villagers were sent back, and Amit Bhatnagar was taken for medical examination after detention.”