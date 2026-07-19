Prestige Group launches 3 housing projects in Q1 with ₹12,000-cr revenue potential

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has launched three housing projects during the April-June quarter with an estimated revenue of ₹12,000 crore, as part of its expansion plan amid strong demand. Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects informed that the company launched four projects with a combined developable area of 20.16 million square feet. Out of four, three are residential properties in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai. (Representational photo) (Unsplash)

In its latest operational update, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects informed that the company launched four projects with a combined developable area of 20.16 million square feet. Out of four projects, three are residential properties in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai. One commercial project with a developable area of 3 million sq ft is in Bengaluru.

The company said the total revenue potential for these three residential projects is estimated at ₹12,000 crore.

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of Prestige Group, said, "Looking ahead, we have an exciting lineup of marquee launches across Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai during the festive season, which we believe will further strengthen our growth momentum."

Earlier, Razack had told PTI that the company has a launch pipeline of ₹60,000 crore worth of housing projects, but it would depend on the government approvals on how many projects it ends up bringing to the market for sales.

During the April-June quarter, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd's sales bookings declined 46 per cent to ₹6,579.3 crore due to a high base effect.

Its sales bookings or pre-sales stood at ₹12,126.4 crore in the year-ago period. During the June quarter of 2025-26, the company launched a big-ticket project in Delhi-NCR, helping it to achieve record pre-sales.

Hyderabad was the largest contributor to quarterly sales, accounting for 49 per cent of total sales, followed by Bengaluru (27 per cent), Mumbai (12 per cent), NCR (7 per cent) and other markets (5 per cent).

The company achieved an average realisation of ₹11,193 per square feet for apartments, while the average realisation for plotted developments stood at ₹8,043 per square foot.

Prestige Estates, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, achieved record sales bookings of ₹30,024 crore during the 2025-26 fiscal, up 76 per cent from the preceding year.

The company has set a target to achieve ₹35,000-36,000 crore of sales bookings or pre-sales during the 2026-27 fiscal.

Prestige Group has delivered 316 projects spanning 212 million sq ft and has a pipeline of 135 projects across 227 million sq ft.