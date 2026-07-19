'No hospital can force its treatment on patient': Sonam Wangchuk's wife after HC dismisses plea to shift activist

"We filed a petition in the High Court that a free citizen in India has the right to go to any hospital where he feels comfortable. We appealed that we should be allowed to go where we want to go. But the High Court did not allow us to go, saying it was concerned about his health," Angmo said.

Addressing the media, Angmo said they had moved the High Court seeking permission for Wangchuk to be shifted to a hospital where he and his family would be comfortable with the treatment.

After the Delhi High Court on Sunday refused to allow activist Sonam Wangchuk 's transfer from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital, his wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, alleged that 30-40 police personnel had been deployed on the eighth floor of the government facility, restricting access to him and preventing him from consulting doctors of his choice.

She said they would challenge the order before a division bench once the detailed order was made available.

Questioning the treatment being provided at Safdarjung Hospital, Angmo alleged that Wangchuk's personal doctors, who had been monitoring his health for years, were not being allowed access to him.

"They are not allowing our doctors to come here. Dr Dighe, who has been observing Sonam for the past 20 days, is standing here, but they are not allowing him to enter his room," she claimed.

"Every patient has the right to take a second opinion or even a third opinion. No hospital can force its report or treatment on a patient," she further said.

Accusing the government of using health concerns as a pretext, Angmo claimed the manner in which Wangchuk was taken to the hospital did not reflect an effort to ensure his well-being.

"If the government had really brought him here for his health, they would have acted transparently, with the family's consent and proper medical consultation. Instead, police personnel arrived without uniform and took him away forcefully," she alleged.

‘30-40 police outside his room’ Angmo further alleged that Wangchuk was effectively being kept under restrictions despite not being formally detained.

"The judge said today that he is not in detention. But the way he is being treated here, 30-40 police personnel are roaming around on the eighth floor. We are asked to leave our bags outside, our phones are not allowed, and even Sonam's Samsung tablet, which he needs for work, has not been given to him," she said.

Calling it a larger question of civil liberties, Angmo argued that every citizen has the right to choose their doctor, hospital and treatment, and that government intervention in such matters should be based on transparency and consent rather than force.

Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital in the early hours of Saturday after police whisked him away from Jantar Mantar, where he had been on a hunger strike from June 28, in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at the venue over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

The CJP had termed the police action a forcible removal, while authorities maintained that it was carried out on medical advice and following the Delhi High Court's directions.

(With inputs from agencies)