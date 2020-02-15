Bigg Boss 13 winner is Sidharth Shukla, says HT poll; Asim Riaz is second favourite

tv

The poll results are in, and Hindustan Times readers want Sidharth Shukla to win Bigg Boss 13. The controversial contestant took 44% of the votes, ahead of Saturday’s season finale.

Following Sidharth in the number two position was Asim Riaz, who garnered 35% of the votes. In the number three position was Sidharth’s close friend in the show, Shehnaaz Gill, who got 9% of the votes. Rashami Desai got 8% of the votes; Paras Chhabra got 3% of the votes and Arti Singh brought up the tail end, with just 1% of voters declaring her their favourite to win.

Sidharth’s bond with Shehnaaz, his constant tussles, and his enthusiasm to win tasks has made him a firm favourite throughout the season. The fact that host Salman Khan has often shown his support for Sidharth has only worked in his favour. Several former contestants, however, have said that Sidharth winning would set a bad precedent for the show, in which physical violence is not allowed.

Meanwhile, Asim is the underdog of the season. He came into the show without a large fanbase, and made his own mark on the show. He even got an endorsement from wrestler and actor John Cena in the process. He often got into nasty fights with Sidharth, for which he even apologised later on.

During the penultimate episode of Bigg Boss 13 on Friday, each of the surviving contestants was shown a quick video glimpse of their journey on the show. While Rashami, Asim and Shehnaaz were visibly excited to relive their journeys, Paras got emotional during the presentation.

