Bigg Boss 13: Five reasons why Sidharth Shukla deserves to win this season

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 08:11 IST

Even before he joined the show, everyone knew Sidharth Shukla will be one of the finalists. His strong personality, his large fan-following made sure that he stayed among the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 13.

Here are five reasons that support Sidharth Shukla’s claim to the winners’ crown:

1. His romance with Shehnaaz

Soon after the show began, everyday one would wake up to #Sidnaaz trending all over India on Twitter. With millions of tweets sent out almost every night, it was evident how much the public loves seeing Sidharth with Shehnaaz Gill. Their relationship may not be the most perfect, but the fact that they have stuck together despite their differences, has warmed the couple to their fans.

2. His enthusiasm for tasks

Every years, there are a few contestants who love to play it lazy. They stick to the bleachers while the others fight it out at daily tasks. But not Sidharth. He would always participate in tasks with great enthusiasm and a desire to win.

3. Even Salman likes him

Many times through the season, host Salman Khan was accused of being partial towards Sidharth. Whether it was during a fight with Rashami Desai or during a general task, Salman always took his side or let his mistakes slide. If nothing else, even Salman’s fans must favour Sidharth over others.

4. He’s always in the news

Never has a week gone by when Sidharth did not manage to keep himself in the news. Whether with his fights with Asim Riaz, Rashami or others, he was always among the most talked about contestants, which goes a long way for anyone who participates on this show.

5. He’s a friend in need

Every time Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz or Arti Singh needed him, Sidharth stood by their sides. He saved many of them from evictions and was a constant source of support for Shehnaaz.

