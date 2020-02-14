Batman first look: Robert Pattinson steps into iconic Batsuit, internet can’t get over his Batjaw

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 10:35 IST

The first look of Batman’s suit was unveiled and it is garnering all the love online. Director of the upcoming movie, Matt Reeves shared a screen test of Pattinson in the new suit.

Robert Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne in the new film. The video opens with a closeup of the armour and the frame before it moves towards his face. The video is set to an ominous score by composer Michael Giacchino.

Internet is in love with the new love. Check out some of the responses of fans:

I CANNOT BREATHE LOOK AT HIS JAWLINE !!!! #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/dVCNdqL8FO — Tessa Netting (@tessanetting) February 14, 2020

His Bat-symbol is made up of pieces of the gun that killed his parents...😢😀👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #thebatman pic.twitter.com/6DenMkczRd — Mike Kalinowski (@MikeKalinowski) February 14, 2020

Robert Pattinson’s #TheBatman suit giving me total Arkham Knight vibes!! pic.twitter.com/KD8v4zmsNM — Dallas Hawes 💬 (@DeeEmAych) February 13, 2020

Talking about the role, Robert had recently said, “Out of all the big roles that I knew of in that kind of realm, there was just something about this one.I always think that whatever movie you’re doing, there’s a potential that it’s the last movie you’re ever going to get, and so I don’t want to end my career on a ‘transitional’ movie.”

Expressing his desire to play the role, Robert had told Variety, “I’d had Batman in my mind for a while. It’s such an absurd thing to say. I sort of had an idea to do it, and I’d been prodding Matt. He didn’t accept any prods. I kept asking to meet him.”

About getting into the costume, he added, “You do feel very powerful immediately. And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

The Batman, being billed as a grounded take on the Dark Knight, is set to release on June 25, 2021. Robert will also be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet that hits theatres on July 17, 2020.

