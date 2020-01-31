e-paper
Robert Pattinson describes his version of Batman as ‘crazy and perverse’

Actor Robert Pattinson has described his version of Bruce Wayne/Batman as ‘crazy and perverse’.

hollywood Updated: Jan 31, 2020 18:22 IST

Press Trust of India
Actor Robert Pattinson poses for photographers upon arrival for the Dior Homme Mens Fall/Winter 2020-2021 fashion collection.
Actor Robert Pattinson poses for photographers upon arrival for the Dior Homme Mens Fall/Winter 2020-2021 fashion collection.(AP)
         

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson, who has mostly worked with indie directors in his career post the Twilight series, says his portrayal of Bruce Wayne will be just as "crazy and perverse" as the parts he has played in the past.

The actor will also be seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet besides The Batman. "Out of all the big roles that I knew of in that kind of realm, there was just something about this one," Pattinson told BBC.

Pattinson believes not opting for studio blockbusters after the fame that Twilight brought was probably right as it could have been dangerous to his career. "You can see quite a lot of examples of it not really working out for people, so I just thought it would be a silly idea to try to do a massive action movie or something," Pattinson said.

"I always think that whatever movie you're doing, there's a potential that it's the last movie you're ever going to get, and so I don’t want to end my career on a ‘transitional’ movie.”

Warner Bros. will release Tenet on July 17, 2020 and The Batman on June 25, 2021.

