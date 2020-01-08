Leaked Batman set pictures reveal first looks at Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Colin Farrell as Penguin

hollywood

A day after he was confirmed to be playing the Penguin in director Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman film, photos of actor Colin Farrell from the London sets of the movie have been shared online. In addition to blurry shots of Farrell, the photos also reveal several Gotham City police officers, and hint at a specific time period for the film.

The photos were shared on Twitter by a user who claimed the film was being shot near his workplace. He wrote, “Is this London or Gotham.....? Filming The Batman outside my offices this morning!” The first set of photos show a street dressed to look like Gotham, complete with police cars and news vans.

In another tweet, the same person shared distant shots of a blonde man, walking with an umbrella. Fans were quick to deduce that it is none other than Farrell, in full costume as Oswald Cobblepot -- the villain is known for his multi-purpose umbrella. A third set of photos show a man on a motorcycle, with his face obscured by a helmet. Fans are speculating that this could be Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The person who posted the pictures explained, “It certainly looked like Colin Farrell and sorry about the quality but I was 2 floors up and it was on max zoom on my phone through a dirty window....!”

The pictures appear to tease a Gotham that is closer to the grounded reality of director Christopher Nolan’s trilogy than the fantastical setting of the older Batman movies.

The long-in-production film is slated to release in 2021. Other cast members include Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Actor Jonah Hill was previously rumoured to have been offered the part of the Penguin.

The film was previously supposed to be directed by Ben Affleck, who was also expected to return in the title role. Affleck dropped out of the director’s chair and was replaced by Reeves. But after the critical and commercial failure of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, Affleck announced that he would be stepping away from the role altogether.

