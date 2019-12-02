Robert Pattinson says ‘Batman isn’t a superhero’, offers explanation

hollywood

Actor Robert Pattinson has a bit of news for longtime Batman fans. The Dark Knight, Pattinson has said in a new interview, “is not a superhero.”

Pattinson will don the cape and cowl in an upcoming film directed by Matt Reeves. Tentatively titled The Batman, the film will arrive in theatres in 2021, and is intended to be the first in a trilogy.

“Batman’s not a superhero,” Pattinson said in an interview to Today’s Willie Geist. “It’s weird, I always balk at it. I’m like, ‘It doesn’t count, you need to have like magical powers to be a superhero.’” When it was pointed out that Batman wears a cape, Pattinson responded, “I’ll give you that one.”

In an earlier interview to The New York Times, Pattinson had said, “Batman’s not a hero, though. He’s a complicated character. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero — there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one.”

The actor also said that he doesn’t think Batman to attract the same level of attention as the Twilight movies. Pattinson played the vampire Edward Cullen in the young adult films, which propelled him and Kristen Stewart to global stardom. ''There's a part of me that just thinks it's impossible to be what happened with Twilight because it was so sudden,” he said. “I'm hoping it won't be people hanging out outside my place. I just think I'm kind of boring and old now.”

Since appearing in the Twilight movies, Pattinson has leaned towards internationally acclaimed filmmakers and smaller, experimental roles. The Batman marks his return to the mainstream. The film also stars Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

