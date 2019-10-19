Robert Pattinson on whether Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker could appear in Batman film

hollywood

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:07 IST

Actor Robert Pattinson has said that fans shouldn’t expect Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker to make an appearance in the upcoming Batman film. “It’s kind of a different world,” the actor told Yahoo about Joker, adding that he hadn’t seen the film yet, but that he is looking forward to it.

“I might watch it tonight! Joaquin is the best — he’s awesome in everything,” he said. Pattinson will play Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming film, directed by Matt Reeves. Phoenix played a new version of the iconic villain in the recent box office success, Joker, directed by Todd Phillips.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from the film Joker. ( AP )

While both Phoenix and Phillips had said that they weren’t interested in making sequels to the film, they’ve begun teasing the possibility of a follow-up in recent weeks. Phillips, meanwhile, has been quick to deny any chance of Joker facing off against Batman in the future. “We would never do that,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “No, no. We’d just want to see where he goes from there.”

Joker has made over $600 million since its October 2 release, including more than Rs 50 crore in India. The film has been a major success for Warner Bros, who produced it for a reported budget of $60 million. Phillips had previously discussed the film’s ambiguous ending in an interview to the Los Angeles Times. “There’s a lot of ways you could look at this movie,” Phillips said. “You could look at it and go, ‘This is just one of his multiple-choice stories. None of it happened.’ I don’t want to say what it is. But a lot of people I’ve shown it to have said, ‘Oh, I get it — he’s just made up a story. The whole movie is the joke. It’s this thing this guy in Arkham Asylum concocted. He might not even be the Joker.’ ”

The Batman added a couple of new faces to its cast over the last week. Zoe Kravitz was revealed to be playing Catwoman, while Paul Dano was cast as The Riddler. Pattinson will next be seen in Netflix’s The King, Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

