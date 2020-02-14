Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu mourns Wendell Rodricks’ death: ‘We hold no grudges against him’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra has responded to the sad demise of fashion designer Wendell Rodricks and stressed that there are no grudges against him, for the controversial comment he made on Priyanka’s dress that she wore for the Grammys recently. Wendell died in Goa on Wednesday.

A Spotboye report quoted Madhu as saying, “We hold no grudges against Wendell. Disagreements happen and one shouldn’t keep it forever. Wendell was a nice guy. Priyanka worked with him in Fashion. Plus, if you recall, Wendell had subsequently issued a clarification. We have lost a great, talented man. I couldn’t believe yesterday evening that Wendell is no more. He had just brought in two puppies to his house to shelter them. He was an ardent dog-lover. Life is so unpredictable.”

Asked if Priyanka was affected by Wendell’s comment in question, Madhu added, “No, my daughter only got stronger after it.”

After Priyanka appeared at the Grammys in a Ralph and Russo gown with a plunging neckline, Wendell posted about the dress, commenting how the “the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba”. Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was quick to call out the designer who soon deleted the post and even explained his comment in a new post. Wendell also shared another close-up picture of Priyanka and Nick along with an explanation that his comments were more about “dress shaming than body shaming”.

Soon after the controversy, Madhu had said, “I am glad it happened because I feel it made her stronger. She lives life on her own terms as long as she is not harming or hurting anybody. It’s her body she can do what she wants, and she has a beautiful one too. I sent her a saying that says ‘It’s my life’. Whose life am I living, yours or mine? I can do what I want, right? I think that is the philosophy that everybody should follow.”

