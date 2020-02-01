Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu is glad the Grammys dress controversy happened: ‘I feel it made her stronger, trolls don’t have joy in their lives’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 11:21 IST

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra has said she liked her daughter’s Grammy’s dress, adding that she is ‘glad’ the controversy around the dress happened because it made Priyanka ‘stronger’.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Madhu said she loved the dress, “I loved it. She showed me the sample before she wore, I thought it was a little risqué but she carried it well and she was one of the best dressed. I am happy about that.”

Priyanka appeared at the Grammys in a Ralph and Russo gown with a plunging neckline. Designer Wendell Rodricks did not like the dress and posted about it, commenting how the “the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba.” Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was quick to call out Wendell who soon deleted the post and even explained his comment in a new post. Soon after, Wendell shared another close-up picture of Priyanka and Nick along with an explanation that his comments were more about “dress shaming than body shaming”.

After he was criticised for body-shaming Priyanka, Wendell wrote, “For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak. There is an age to wear some clothes. Men with huge bellies should not wear tight T shirts. Same with women who wear minis past a certain age. If you don’t have it, don’t flaunt it. I stopped wearing Bermudas as I have a few varicose veins. Don’t make every issue body shaming, sexist or whatever. Or you can be false and fake resorting to being politically correct and not be truthful. If you don’t like my posts unfriend me.”

About the controversy, Madhu said, “I am glad it happened because I feel it made her stronger. She lives life on her own terms as long as she is not harming or hurting anybody. It’s her body she can do what she wants, and she has a beautiful one too. I sent her a saying that says ‘It’s my life’. Whose life am I living, yours or mine? I can do what I want, right? I think that is the philosophy that everybody should follow.”

She also shared her views on internet trolls, something Priyanka often deals with due to her constant online presence. “Trolls are anonymous people hiding behind computers. They don’t have joy in their lives, I think. They think they get attention because of the bad things they say. They don’t mean to say bad things but they get attention. I don’t give much weight to the trollers,” Dr Madhu said.

