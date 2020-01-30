Wendell Rodricks on Priyanka Chopra’s Grammy dress: ‘There is an age to wear some clothes’; Twitter hits back

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra continues to make headlines for her appearance at the Grammys, courtesy her statement-making dress with a plunging neckline. However, designer Wendell Rodricks, who was criticised by actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi for making fun of Priyanka’s appearance, has now explained his earlier post on social media.

Commenting on Priyanka’s Ralph and Russo gown, Wendell had shared a ‘sarcastic’ post and commented how “the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba.” The designer had deleted another post (a collage of Priyanka’s pictures from the event) after Suchitra’s comments. Soon after, Wendell shared another close-up picture of Priyanka and Nick along with an explanation that his comments were more about “dress shaming than body shaming”.

Giving a stern reply to trolls on Instagram, he wrote, “For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak. There is an age to wear some clothes. Men with huge bellies should not wear tight T shirts. Same with women who wear minis past a certain age. If you don’t have it, don’t flaunt it. I stopped wearing Bermudas as I have a few varicose veins. Don’t make every issue body shaming, sexist or whatever. Or you can be false and fake resorting to being politically correct and not be truthful. If you don’t like my posts unfriend me.”

However, not many agreed with his viewpoint. A reader wrote, “And u r a designer! I feel for ur models. Guys like u r the reason models become anorexic ! Real women have curves! Take ur sexist comment and go away... and ur modern saree collection, they r tame and demure???? Wen u r bold it is beautiful and wen it s others u ve become bold and the dress s not ? I am really scared for the women working for u! Unnecessary opinion from an irrelevant people.” Another wrote, “Was not body shaming but certainly was aligning with stereotypes... Talk about choices that people choose to create their own sense of comfort in fashion that is created... As you choose to not wear bermudas cis of your varicose veins i choose to wear them flaunting my body which includes the bulging varicose veins... That’s body accepting.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s fans continue to support the actor. One wrote, “Theres never a look of pc which doesn’t leave us shell shocked.. Wowsome... Fashion on point.” Another Instagram user wrote, “LA to Cuba passing through the Grand Canyon...but yes she totally nailed the look - risqué & classy at the same time.”

