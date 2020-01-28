Priyanka Chopra trolled for dress at Grammys, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi hails actor for ‘not trying to hide her belly’

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra stole the spotlight at the Grammys for not just accompanying husband Nick Jonas, who performed at the awards night, but also for her plunging white gown. While many loved her look on the red carpet, many also criticised the actor. While some felt it was ‘too much’, others felt it was too risque.

While Priyanka herself didn’t reply to the trolls, actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Canadian TV actor Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette fame gave it back to the haters on social media.

Designer Wendell Rodricks had commented on Priyanka’s appearance on Instagram. He wrote, “@priyankachopra nailed it at the Grammys 2020. Truly the bold and beautiful in this @ralphandrusso couture fringed gown where the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba. Love it.” Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wrote a long note in response to Wendell Rodricks post about Priyanka’s dress.

She wrote, “Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues who’s work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for. I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman. Women have been so enslaven by men’s opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world’s most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one.”

She added, “So dear men. We are not ur pre pubescent hipless perverted fantasy or your teenage gay boy flat chested contortion. We are real women, we have breasts, we have fat we have water retention and we rock and roll.

Because ...we are finally allowing ourselves as God intended us to be. Not how men fantasized us to be. We are flesh and blood and and glorious rolls of it. It gets even more beautiful when we have babies and the rolls grow - in direct adverse proportion to the dark areas in your primitive brain. So ***tiya ugly men get this. We are not our bodies. We are our abilities. We are our talent. We are our own rock stars. Would anybody have dared comment on a mans belly or appearance like this? God knows we see grotesque images of them everyday and all the time. More power to you #PriyankaChopra. I’m going to flash my flabby baby stretch marks with confidence tomorow thanks to you. And may every girl and woman in the world grow your confidence too . Bless you.”

Kaitlyn responded to the trolls on People magazine’s social media post, which appreciated the look of the wives of the Jonas Brothers - Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas at the awards ceremony. Kaitlyn wrote, “Beautiful powerful women. Disgusting comments from sad women.”

The post had attracted negative comments from the readers who did not like Priyanka’s dress for the day. A troll wrote, “Sophie and Danielle look amazing. Priyanka could do better, she’s gorgeous, but just needs to learn to dress for her body type.” Another wrote, “Oh dear Lord... put them away P ... terrible dress.” One more Instagram follower commented, “She puts Indian women to shame such embarrassment wearing such dress. Well it’s just me talking.” One more follower of the magazine wrote, “I really hope that Priyanka fires her stylist. she is beautiful but sometimes her dresses are the worst.” Another suggested, “Priyanka could have used one of the other dresses.”

Priyanka found immediate support on Instagram as many of them showed solidarity with Kaitlyn’s comment. A reader wrote,” “yes!! They look beautiful and I agree so much with this!! Its sad to see women criticize other women so much. For what?! So many negative people out there just saying something rude on social bc they can hide behind their phones. Its sadly expected... but, gorgeous wives indeed!”

Priyanka had also shared a solo picture of herself on Instagram. She shared another picture of the Jonas Brothers and their wives (including herself) and captioned it, “So proud of this fam. Congratulations @jonasbrothers you guys crushed it today. #grammys.” But it was the couple picture of Priyanka and Nick which got the best reactions. She had captioned it, “This guy. #Grammys2020.”

The Jonas Brothers sang a new song, Five More Minutes, as well as their new single What A Man Gotta Do at the event. Nick was also trolled on social media as his followers found spinach stuck in his teeth during his Grammy performance. He had even replied in humour, “And at least you all know I eat my greens.”

