Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal story nears its final chapter with an emotional Sporting homecoming lined up: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly preparing to bring down the curtain on his international career, with Portugal’s UEFA Nations League clash against Wales on September 24 being lined up as his possible farewell appearance. Cristiano Ronaldo in his last World Cup game for Portugal. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

The match will be played at Sporting CP’s Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, a venue carrying particular significance for Ronaldo. The 41-year-old came through Sporting’s academy and made his senior breakthrough with the Portuguese club before moving to Manchester United in 2003.

According to reports citing journalist Mohammed Awaad, Ronaldo is expected to make one final appearance for Portugal against Wales before stepping away from international football. Awaad said the information had come from a Portuguese agent, although neither Ronaldo nor the Portuguese Football Federation has officially confirmed that the Nations League fixture will be his last.

“He will play against Wales in the UEFA Nations League; the match will be at the Sporting Lisbon stadium, Jose Alvalade,” Awaad was quoted as saying.

Portugal’s meeting with Wales is scheduled to open their 2026-27 Nations League campaign. Should Ronaldo feature and subsequently announce his retirement, the match would close an extraordinary international career spanning more than two decades.

Cristiano Ronaldo stopped short of retirement call after World Cup Ronaldo currently stands on 233 international appearances and 146 goals for Portugal, extending his records as the most-capped player and highest scorer in men’s international football.

His future with the national team had been under scrutiny following Portugal’s elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Portugal were beaten 1-0 by Spain in the round of 16 on July 6, bringing Ronaldo’s sixth and final World Cup campaign to an end.

After the defeat, Ronaldo confirmed he would not play at another World Cup but stopped short of announcing his retirement from Portugal duty. “It was my last World Cup, yes, but I'll have time to think about the rest,” Ronaldo said following the loss. He also insisted that he would “not make rash decisions” over his international future.

The latest report therefore points towards Ronaldo potentially extending his Portugal career for one final international window before saying goodbye on home soil.

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Ronaldo made his senior Portugal debut against Kazakhstan in August 2003 and has since represented his country across six World Cups and six European Championships. He captained Portugal to their first major international trophy at Euro 2016 and later helped them win the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019.

Portugal have since entered a new phase following the World Cup, with Jorge Jesus taking charge of the national team. Ronaldo has not publicly confirmed whether he intends to remain available under the new coach.

For now, September 24 remains a reported farewell date rather than an officially confirmed retirement. But should the Wales fixture prove to be his last, Ronaldo could finish his Portugal journey at the stadium where his senior football career first began.