Nick Jonas performs at Grammys with ‘spinach’ in his teeth and Twitter’s LOLing : ‘My favourite part of whole show’

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 08:37 IST

Singer and actor Nick Jonas gave an enthralling performance at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday night but all people could talk about was green, leafy diet. During a particularly unfortunate close-up, fans spotted that Nick had a piece of food stuck in between his teeth.

“Nick Jonas with spinach in his teeth is my favourite part of the whole show,” read one tweet. “Nick jonas in the back of a cadillac escalade sobbing into a bag of organic spinach right now,” read another. “NICK JONAS I KNOW UR FINE A** DONT HAVE A PIECE OF SPINACH IN YOUR TEETH AT THE GRAMMYS,” wrote a caps lock-loving fan. Another fan suspected if his brothers, Joe and Kevin, had a role to play. “Nick Jonas had food in his teeth during his performance and I think Joe and Kevin purposely didn’t tell him as pay back for breaking up the band years ago,” read a tweet.

nick jonas with spinach in his teeth is my favorite part of the whole show#GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/fPPlX1B5wP — Heather Wismer (@happykid) January 27, 2020

Love the Jonas brothers so I’m not going to talk about how there was food in Nick Jonas’ teeth @BarstoolFran #Grammys — Ria (@BarstoolRia) January 27, 2020

Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with spinach or something in his teeth?!? pic.twitter.com/BKWREj4U3l — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) January 27, 2020

However, Nick knows the best way to respond was a with a funny tweet of his own. “And at least you all know I eat my greens,” he wrote.

And at least you all know I eat my greens. 🤪 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

The Jonas Brothers hinted at a new album and even performed a new song, Five More Minutes at the Grammys. They were joined by their wives, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas at the ceremony. All three couple arrived together and posed on the red carpet.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Grammys. ( REUTERS )

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas at the red carpet. ( REUTERS )

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Grammy Awards. ( REUTERS )

The Jonas Brothers were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their single Sucker. They lost out to Lil Nas X feat Billy Ray Cyrus for their hit song Old Town Road.

