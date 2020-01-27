Grammys 2020 red carpet pics: Priyanka Chopra’s plunging neck is too hot to handle, Nick Jonas is her perfect date. See best looks

music

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 07:06 IST

The stars have all arrived and are ready to celebrate the best in music at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. Several music stars and their plus ones descended on the red carpet in their glittery, shimmery best at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Actor Priyanka Chopra was the perfect date to her nominee husband, Nick Jonas. The two arrived together in complimenting outfits. While Priyanka wowed everyone in her white flowing gown with a risque neckline, Nick kept things more dark and dapper with his olive suit.

Also read: Grammy 2020 Awards Live: Billie Eilish wins first Grammy, Lizzo honours Kobe

Check out more pictures of the best dressed celebrities:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Grammys. ( REUTERS )

Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

62nd Grammy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020 – Lil Nas X. REUTERS/Mike Blake ( REUTERS )

Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

62nd Grammy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020 – Billie Eilish. REUTERS/Mike Blake ( REUTERS )

62nd Grammy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020 - Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Mike Blake ( REUTERS )

62nd Grammy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020 - Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Mike Blake ( REUTERS )

Music’s marquee night in Los Angeles promises to deliver rollicking performances from the zeitgeist-capturing newbies, as well as tributes to the veteran rockers Aerosmith and the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

But even as the glamorous show aims to reinvent itself with an injection of youth, while also spotlighting women and promoting diversity within its ranks, controversy is simmering.