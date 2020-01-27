Grammy 2020 Awards Highlights: Lizzo, Alicia Keys honour Kobe Bryant

music

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 07:14 IST

R&B singer Lizzo and country rapper Lil Nas X got off to a winning start at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, taking home two early awards apiece as the highest honours in the music industry kicked off under a cloud after the death basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Teen sensation Billie Eilish, 18, won the first of six potential awards for her pop album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? beating Taylor Swift’s Lover, while her older brother Finneas was named producer of the year.

Lizzo, the body positive newcomer who walked the red carpet with painted number 8s on her nails in a nod to her leading eight nominations, won best urban contemporary album for Cuz I Love You and for her performance of single Jerome.

Eilish and Lizzo are going head to head for the top prizes - album, record, song of the year and best new artist.

The Grammy Awards show was taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the home of Bryant’s team the Los Angeles Lakers.

7:15 am IST

Grammy Awards honour Kobe Bryant with touching performance

The 2020 Grammy Awards kicked off in tribute to basketball icon Kobe Bryant, who died hours before the show, with a touching, emotional performance led by host Alicia Keys.

Keys was joined by Boyz II Men on Sunday to sing an a capella version of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” at the Staples Center — Bryant’s stomping ground — as the audience watched in awe.

“Here we are together on music’s biggest night celebrating the artists that do it best, but to be honest with you we are all feeling crazy sadness right now,” Keys said as she entered the stage, adding that “Los Angeles, America and the world-wide world lost a hero.”

6:55 am IST

'Tonight is for Kobe': Lizzo dedicates Grammys to late NBA legend

Lizzo performs at the 62nd Grammy Awards. ( REUTERS )

Top nominee Lizzo kicked off the 2020 Grammys on Sunday with a tribute to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, before launching into a rousing medley of her hits.

“Tonight is for Kobe,” shouted the 31-year-old, who has already won two awards in the pre-gala event that led into music’s marquee night.

6:30 am IST

Michelle Obama is a Grammy winner

Michelle Obama, Sara Bareilles, Rosalia and 21 Savage also became official Grammy winners when the show handed out trophies during its pre-telecast ceremony in Los Angeles.

6:20 am IST

‘Let’s go Kobe’: fans gather outside Staples Centre

Hundreds of fans gathered Sunday near the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles following the death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash that stunned the sports world and beyond.

