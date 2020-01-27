e-paper
Home / Music / Jonas Brothers’ Grammys performance gets loudest cheers from Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. Watch

Jonas Brothers’ Grammys performance gets loudest cheers from Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. Watch

The ‘J Sisters’, as Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas are called by their fans, enjoyed Jonas Brothers’ performance together.

music Updated: Jan 27, 2020 07:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas cheering for Jonas Brothers.
Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas cheering for Jonas Brothers.
         

The ‘J Sisters’ were the biggest cheerleaders of the Jonas Brothers as they performed onstage at the Grammy Awards. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas joined husbands Nick, Joe and Kevin, respectively, at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

As the brothers performed a medley of their biggest hits, Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle were seen cheering and enjoying their performance together. All three were seen in the audience, laughing and applauding their husbands. Watch:

 

Before the ceremony, all three couples made stunning entries at the red carpet. While Priyanka-Nick were all about glamour, Sophie-Joe kept things more goth with their black outfits.

Hindustantimes

Also read: Grammy 2020 Awards Live: Billie Eilish wins first Grammy, Lizzo honours Kobe

Priyanka also shared a picture with Nick before they left for the ceremony. “This guy. #Grammys2020,” she captioned her post. She also shared a picture of her nail art, a number 24 written in black nail paint. It was meant as a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant who died hours before the ceremony in a helicopter crash. She also shared a picture of Alicia Keys’ tribute performance for the basketball player. “Feeling his presence in his home #RIP Mamba,” she wrote.

Hindustantimes

 She shared a post about Kobe and his teenage daughter Gianna who also died in the crash. “Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba,” she wrote.

Music News