Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas cannot stop kissing and cuddling in new pics from honeymoon. See them here

Actor Sophie Turner and her singer husband Joe Jonas cannot keep their hands off each other at their honeymoon by the sea. The two were spotted by paparazzi in Maldives as they kissed and cuddled on a boat and later took turns jumping into the sea.

Pictures show Joe planting a kiss on his wife’s forehead and her giving a big smile in return. Sophie has her hair tied in a top knot and is seen wearing a grey T-shirt and blue shorts. More pictures show her jumping away from Joe’s arms as he smiled at her antics. Joe is also seen diving into the sea from the boat as Sophie made a video of him on her phone. She is seen wearing a white swimsuit and a life jacket. The two are also seen on jet skis.

Earlier, Joe and Sophie posted a series of pictures of the two enjoying the vacation. In one video, the singer is seen sliding down into the clear waters of the island whereas his wife is seen in a pink swimsuit, flaunting her pear-shaped diamond wedding ring.

The couple got married again in a second wedding ceremony, in France, on June 30. The first wedding ceremony was held in Vegas in May and took everyone by surprise. In October 2017, after the couple got engaged, the Game of Thrones actor shared an Instagram post showing off her wedding ring and wrote, “I said yes.”

While the actor wore a chic white jumpsuit to her wedding in Vegas, for the second ceremony she went for a more traditional look. The actor looked breathtaking in her wedding dress by Louis Vuitton. The stunning gown, which featured an optical white leather satin belt, included over 14 meters of embroidered tulle using floral patterned thread. It took 75 hours of digital design to create the pattern of over 650,000 stitches.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 20:26 IST