Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas’ Maldives honeymoon pictures speak volumes about their marital bliss, see pics

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and American singer Joe Jonas got married for a second time in south of France in a stunning wedding ceremony in June this year as pictures and videos wowed their many fans. The couple is currently in Maldives for their honeymoon and have shared pictures.

Sharing pictures of Sophie by the sea at the resort Soneva Fushi, Joe wrote: “I found happiness. #discoversoneva”. While one picture is that of their vacation ‘hut’ right in the middle of a shallow ocean waters, in another Sophie poses for the camera in a pale pink swimsuit. Her wedding ring is prominently displayed and she has no makeup on. In the third picture, Sophie has her back to the camera, as she takes in the beauty of the blue/green waters.

Sophie too shared pictures from the holiday. Sharing a bunch of pictures, she wrote: “Paradise such a magical place #discoversoneva”. On the first picture, we can see Joe lying on the low-seating area with cushions for company and gazing at the sea and sun. He has his back to the camera. In another, Joe is riding a cycle through thick (but structures) foliage. In the third picture, he is set to dig into an appetising meal of sea food including shrimps.

On June 29, the duo married for the second time in a traditional church wedding attended by close family and friends. While Sophie stun in a beautiful white wedding gown, her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra stole everyone’s attention in a pretty pink sari. She was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 09:56 IST