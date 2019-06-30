Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas marry for a second time, Priyanka Chopra grabs attention in a pink saree as Nick Jonas accompanies her, see pics

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and American singer Joe Jonas got married for a second time in France on Saturday. The wedding was strictly a family and friends affair. Among the highlights was Priyanka Chopra going desi in a stunning pink saree, while her husband Nick kept it cool in a sharp black suit.

Priyanka chose a pretty pink flowing saree and was photographed with Nick. They happily posed with family for group photos. In several pictures, Nick has a protective arm around her. Her hair is tied up in a bun and she even wore flowers in her hair.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor left amazed by the sky-high prices of sneakers, recalls famous Hindi saying

In the group picture, the entire Jonas family including brothers Kevin Jr, Nick, Franklin and the groom along with their parents, Kevin Sr and Denise, and Priyanka and Kevin’s wife Danielle, pose with the majestic 17th century chatteau in the background.

In the first grainy pictures that have surfaced online, Sophie is wearing a white gown and is being escorted to the venue. She has a bunch of white flowers in hand and wears a veil with a long train. Joe walks alongwith her.

A new monochrome picture from the dinner table from Friday’s rehearsal dinner has also surfaced. Priyanka and Nick, along with Sophie and Joe and their friends attended the formal sit-down dinner.

Sophie’s pre-wedding functions also saw her best friend and Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams in attendance. Incidentally, Maisie was also Sophie’s maid of honour. Maisie was spotted at the Friday function sporting a new hairdo -- her hair had a shiny tone of pink.

For the rehearsal dinner, Sophie and Joe wore matching ensemble in red -- she is a scarlet gown and he in a informal suit while the rest of the guests stuck to the dress code and wore white.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 08:57 IST