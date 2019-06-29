Priyanka Chopra goes ultra-glam as Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas host a rehearsal dinner for family. See pics from France

Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner and American singer Joe Jonas’ pre-wedding functions began early weekend. After a glamorous appearance in a formal white gown on Friday, it was time to stun fans again in the evening. The couple appeared in matching red ensemble —Sophie in a scarlet silk gown while Joe wore red suit for a rehearsal dinner. According to Daily Mail report, the dinner was held at Hôtel La Mirande in Avignon, Provence, France on Friday night, where Priyanka Chopra was spotted in a gorgeous white dress.

The entire Jonas family including Jonas brothers — Joe, Nick and Kevin Jr — along with their spouses Sophie, Priyanka and Danielle arrived at the picturesque Chateau de Tourreau, Sarrians, in the Provence region of France in Thursday. On their arrival, Priyanka was spotted at various occasions in a black satin dress and in a white one as well. Late Thursday, the actor had shared a picture of herself with Nick, wearing a shimmery dull translucent dress, while Nick wore a grey suit. Sharing it, she had written: “It’s in the air.”

In one of pre-wedding functions, Sophie’s close friend and Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams was also seen. Her shiny red hair was immediately noticeable. The two are thickest of friends and have said so often in the past. They starred as the Stark sisters in the hit HBO series, that ended in mid-May, amid heavy criticism about its final season.

Prior to their arrival in south of France, the Jonas’ spent time in Paris, the city of romance, as well. Sophie had shared a picture of the duo kissing with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background, earlier. Priyanka, too, had shared a picture with Nick.

Later, Priyanka and Nick were also spotted taking a flight to south of France. This will be the second wedding of Sophie and Joe, who earlier got married at The White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, US, in May after the Billboard Awards.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 13:02 IST