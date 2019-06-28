Sophie Turner stuns in white dress, Joe Jonas looks dapper at pre-wedding party. See pics

Actor Sophie Turner and her singer husband Joe Jonas are all set for their pre-wedding party in Provence, France. The two were caught on camera by the paparazzi at their wedding venue, the Chateau de Tourreau, as they made their way inside on Friday afternoon with their friends and family.

Joe was seen holding Sophie’s hand and guiding her around the venue. He wore a striped black suit, a white shirt and white shoes to the pre-wedding party while Sophie looked graceful in a simple, all-white long silk dress. She tied her hair in a bun and flashed a big smile. Check out their pic:

Joe and Sophie were joined at the venue by his brothers Nick and Kevin and their wives, actor Priyanka Chopra and jewellery designer Danielle Jonas. Priyanka was spotted walking around the chateau in a black dress with Nick by her side on Friday morning. The two also welcomed Kevin and Danielle and their parents Kevin Sr and Denise Jonas at the venue in the morning.

The wedding venue is a pristine chateau, spread across 17 acres with several gardens, orchards and more. Paparazzi is already stationed outside the venue of the wedding, that is expected to take place over the weekend.

Joe and Sophie first sparked romance rumours in November 2016 when they were spotted together at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards event. They made their relationship Instagram official by the following January. In October 2017, the power couple got engaged.

The two surprised the world when, after their stunning appearance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May, the pair got hitched in Las Vegas. It was all thanks to American DJ Diplo, who broke the news on social media by posting a series of Instagram stories from the private ceremony and the world got to know about the wedding.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 18:16 IST