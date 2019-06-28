Before Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas exchange their vows, check out pics of their stunning wedding venue

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas are all set to get married once again in France’s Avignon. And now, their wedding location has finally been revealed.

TMZ.com reported on Friday that the couple will exchange vows at Chateau de Tourreau in the pristine and sunny Provence. The couple and their families have already reached the venue and were spotted by the paparazzi, receiving their guests at the gates.

The chateau is spread across 17 acres, has a swimming pool, several gardens and hedges of jasmine flowers. It is constructed according to 18th century imperial French tastes. It has eight twin bedrooms, 12 king bedrooms and 13 full baths. Check out pics of the chateau:

An outside view of the garden of Chateau de Tourreau. ( Tripadvisor )

A view of the al fresco dining space. ( Tripadvisor )

A view of the pool. ( Tripadvisor )

An evening view of the chateau. ( Tripadvisor )

A view of one the 20 bedrooms. ( Tripadvisor )

An evening view of the chateau and its gardens. ( Tripadvisor )

An inside view of the venue. ( Tripadvisor )

Joe’s brother Nick and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra have already arrived in Provence for the wedding. They are joined by Joe and Nick’s elder brother Kevin, his wife Danielle and their parents Kevin Sr and Denise Jonas. The wedding is rumoured to take place over the weekend.

Priyanka shared a picture from the French town with Nick on Thursday. In the photo, Priyanka dons a metallic golden ensemble with a messy hairdo. On the other hand, Nick looked sleek sporting a striped grey shirt and pants. He paired his attire with white shoes.

Joe and Sophie were also seen spending time shopping and hanging out with friends. During their trip to Paris, the couple was also seen together outside the Hotel Costes after enjoying dinner with friends.

Sophie and Joe had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards. A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple planned to have a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe over the summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”

