Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas leave for Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner wedding in a private jet. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Joe Jonas were in Paris for the pre-wedding celebrations of his brother Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. They were recently spotted flying to South of France in a private jet for the wedding, expected to be held this Sunday.

Pictures of the couple boarding the jet together have surfaced online. While Priyanka is in white striped co-ords with matching shades and glass heels, Nick is in casuals paired with a green jacket. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and a young girl can also be seen travelling with them.

The couple was spotted quite a few times on lunch and dinner outings in Paris. While they were spotted twinning in black on their dinner date, they were seen twinning in green at a late night party the other day. Many other pictures of the two strolling hand-in-hand on a Paris street were also shared online.

They had earlier attended a yacht party hosted by Joe and Sophie. Pictures of Priyanka sitting on Nick’s lap and Sophie on Joe’s nap went viral. Priyanka can be seen dancing with Nick and sipping wine in the other pics.

Sophie and Joe had surprised their fans by getting married in a surprise ceremony last month. They are now set to marry again in a more formal setting.

On the work front, the Jonas Brothers have just released their first bilingual song, Runaway. They have been busy performing live at concerts but took a break to accommodate the wedding.

Priyanka has wrapped up her Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink and is currently working on her Hollywood project with Mindy Kaling.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 17:36 IST