Priyanka Chopra looks red-carpet ready as she heads out for an intimate dinner with husband Nick Jonas in Paris. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra is in Paris with husband Nick Jonas for his brother Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s upcoming wedding and are making the best use of their free time. After being spotted strolling in the sun with Nick during the day, the couple went out for an intimate dinner in the evening.

Twinning in black, the Jonas couple looked almost ready for the red carpet as they made way to a city restaurant. While Nick was in black casuals, Priyanka was in a black gown with a back slit paired with matching stilettoes and a purse. Pictures of them walking hand-in-hand while entering the restaurant surfaced online. Nick later shared a small video of him savouring an exotic desert on Instagram.

Also read: Nick Jonas enjoys a sunny stroll with Priyanka Chopra in Paris. See pics

The two have been regularly spotted partying, strolling on streets and enjoying boat rides. A day before, Nick and Priyanka were seen heading to a party at night while twinning in green. Priyanka was in a shimmery jumpsuit whereas Nick wore a green suit at the party. During the day, they partied with Joe and Sophie on a yacht. Pictures of Priyanka sitting on Nick’s lap while chatting with Sophie and sipping wine, went viral.

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas party ahead of Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner’s wedding

Nick had also shared a black and white picture from their intimate boat ride the other day. He is seen looking at the beauty of the city with Priyanka sitting close by and captioned it, “The city of love.”

Sophie and Joe had surprised the world by tying the knot in a unexpected wedding in May. The two are now set for a second, more formal wedding in Paris. While the exact date of their wedding has not been confirmed, television personality Dr Phil had commented on one of Sophie’s latest picture with Joe, “Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 09:30 IST