For Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, the best seats on a luxury yacht are their husbands’ laps. See pics

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner have kicked off the good times as they celebrate the latter’s upcoming wedding with singer Joe Jonas in France. The two were spotted with their respective husbands -- Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas on a party yacht in Paris on Monday.

Nick and Priyanka, Joe and Sophie arrived hand in hand for the yacht party, dressed in their breeziest outfits. Priyanka was seen in a rust-coloured dress with ruffled skirt and sleeves; Sophie was seen her usual casual self in a white T-shirt, black jeans and white sneakers outfit; Nick was seen in a yellow shirt and blue jeans; while Joe was seen in a black printed shirt and black pants.

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia pays double price for lavish Versova apartment, pegged at Rs 80,778 per sqft. See pic

Paparazzi spotted the stars dancing on the boat and bonding over drinks. Pictures show Nick swinging Priyanka around with a cigar in his mouth while she cracks a big smile. Another few show Sophie and Priyanka sitting in Joe and Nick’s laps, respectively.

Later, Priyanka and Nick put on more formal outfits for another do. She was seen in a shiny green top and pants combo while he was seen in a green suit with a printed shirt. Check out their pics here:

Priyanka and Nick will attend Joe and Sophie’s second and more formal wedding soon. Joe and Sophie left everyone startled earlier in May when they tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas. This happened right after they made an appearance at the Billboard Music Awards.

Turner and Jonas threw their bachelor parties ahead of their second wedding. The Jonas siblings also spoke about their adventurous time at the party when the police called the groom and his gang thrice in a night.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 10:03 IST